A viral video from Gaza has stunned social media, showing a little girl named Ravif clutching a pack of Parle-G — a biscuit Indians buy for INR 5, but which her father says he bought for over €24 (INR 2,342). Palestinian father Mohammed Jawad shared the heartbreaking clip on X, revealing how his daughter longed for her favourite treat despite wartime scarcity. “Even though the price jumped, I couldn’t deny ravif her favorite biscuit,” he wrote. In India, where Parle-G is a symbol of simplicity and affordability, the story has struck an emotional chord, becoming a powerful reminder of the human cost of war. Israel-Hamas War: UN Security Council to Vote on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Amid Humanitarian Crisis.

After a long wait, I finally got Ravif her favorite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from €1.5 to over €24, I just couldn’t deny Rafif her favorite treat. pic.twitter.com/O1dbfWHVTF — Mohammed jawad 🇵🇸 (@Mo7ammed_jawad6) June 1, 2025

