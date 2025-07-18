A shocking video from the Somnath Jabalpur Express (Train No. 11463) has gone viral, showing a passenger being assaulted after allegedly filing a complaint on Railway Seva about a caterer overcharging him. The viral Reddit post claims RailSeva forwarded the man’s PNR and seat number to IRCTC, which then alerted the catering contractor—who allegedly sent his men to attack the passenger onboard. In the 19-second clip, several men in catering uniforms are seen surrounding and assaulting the passenger in a sleeper coach, while other travellers watch without intervening. The disturbing footage has reignited concerns about passenger safety and data privacy. Railway Seva responded to the viral video and asked the passenger to share PNR number. Social media users are now demanding strict action against the culprits and accountability from railway authorities. YouTuber Vishal Sharma Attacked by Indian Railways Pantry Staff Inside Hemkunt Express Train No 14609 3AC Coach for Complaining Against Overcharging Water, Coffee, and Instant Noodles, IRCTC Responds (Watch Video).

Railways Passenger Beaten by Caterers After Complaining About Overcharging

