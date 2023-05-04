A video has gone viral on social media that shows two girls performing a dangerous stunt on a moving bike. The now-viral video shows the duo facing each other, indulging in a PDA moment as they share a kiss and a hug on a moving two-wheeler. The video is believed to be from Tamil Nadu as it carries a TN number plate. The video was posted on Instagram by a Jharkhand-based page called stars_of_jharkhand, and it has amassed over 19 thousand views on the social media platform. Bike Stunt On Mumbai Roads: BKC Police Register Case Against Three Youths After Video of Them Performing Dangerous Stunts Go Viral.

PDA on Bike Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🫀 Stars_of_jharkhand 🫀 (@stars_of_jharkhand)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)