The Internet can be a wonderful place at times. One pic or a video can bring a big smile to one's face. And something similar of sorts happened when a video of a pet tortoise making a daring attempt to escape its residence went viral on Twitter. The footage shows this pet tortoise opening the metal slider gate and moving out. Apparently, the tortoise has managed to escape twice, and that too by opening the gate in an attempt to free himself. Don't believe us? Watch the video!

Pet Tortoise Escaping by Opening Metal Slider Gate

A pet tortoise attempts to free itself and escape from the owner’s residence by opening the metal slider gate with its tough back. The pet escapes twice by opening the gate.#Viralvideo #Tortoise #Pettortoise pic.twitter.com/DNnYknqOkh — Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) August 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)