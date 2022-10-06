A PhD student recently shared a note on Twitter requesting people not to start any conversation as the person possessed a "Terrible" habit of procrastination. A picture of this hilarious note is stuck on what appears to be an office desk. Twitterati are finding the notice to avoid the poor pattern of procrastination extremely relatable. The tweet has gone viral on the microblogging site, and the whole thread is read-worthy content. Work From Bike Culture? Bengaluru Man Works on Laptop While Riding on Scooty in Middle of a Flyover in Viral Photo.

Check Out The Viral Tweet:

I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point 😂😂 @PhDVoice pic.twitter.com/M0xLrntxrW — Steve_Bingham (@Steve_Bingham92) October 4, 2022

