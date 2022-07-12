LinkedIn user Harshmeet Singh shared a picture of a man who was seen working on his laptop while sitting on the pillion seat of a bike crossing a busy flyover. As per the online user, the man was using the system in the middle of the road to meet his deadline. The viral post received a lot of mixed comments from netizens. While sharing the concern for all the office-going employees, Harshmeet wrote, "Let's use the phrase 'IT'S URGENT' and 'DO IT ASAP' more carefully, especially if you are in a position of power. You have no idea the impact these words have on the lives of your subordinates." Long Office Work Hours Linked to Regular, Hidden High Blood Pressure: Study

Have A Look At The Viral Post:

