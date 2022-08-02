Pingali Venkayya or Pingali Venkaiah was an Indian freedom fighter who gave the design of the Indian national flag that was approved by Mahatma Gandhi in 1921. The great personality was born on August 2, 1876. As India observes Pingali Venkayya's 146th birth anniversary on Tuesday, know about the nicknames of the designer of Tiranga, India's national flag. As per the tweet posted by Amrit Mahotsav, Pingali Venkaiah was known as Jhanda Venkaiah for his role in designing the national flag. He was also called Diamond Venkaiah for his interest in gemology. His interest in researching cotton gave him another nickname ‘Patti (cotton) Venkayya’. Interesting! Know more about Pingali Venkayya on his janmatithi by reading the tweet below. Tiranga DP Set by PM Modi on Social Media Handles, View Profile Pictures of India's Tricolour Flag For 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Movement

Check Out the Nicknames of Pingali Venkayya below:

Insightful!

