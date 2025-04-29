A catchy audio clip featuring the Gladdest song "If you are done with your ex, move on to the next" has taken Instagram by storm, becoming one of the most popular audios used in Reels in recent weeks. This upbeat track by Gladdest has resonated with a broad audience, particularly among Gen Z users, who have embraced it as the soundtrack for transformation, empowerment and humour. The audio's infectious rhythm and relatable lyrics have made it a go-to choice for creators showcasing personal growth, glow-ups and playful takes on moving forward from past relationships. Its widespread use underscores the growing trend of leveraging music to convey emotions and narratives in short-form video content. Trending Instagram Reels & Songs To Share With Best Friends: How To Find Trending Audio on Instagram? Everything You Need To Know.

‘If You Are Done With Your Ex Move On to the Next' Instagram Trending Song

It's the song's catchy hook and straightforward message that have made it a staple in the repertoire of Instagram Reels creators looking to connect with their followers through relatable and entertaining content. By pairing Gladdest's track with visuals of self-improvement, new beginnings or humourous takes on ex-relationships, netizens have found a way to engage their audience while tapping into a collective sentiment. New Instagram Funny Video Meme Template: Little ‘Stubborn’ Asian Girl vs Mom Reel Leaves Internet in Splits, Viral Video Sparks ‘Dheet Girl’ Memes and Jokes.

Watch Video of Gladdest 'If You Are Done With Your Ex' Original Song:

'If You Are Done With Your Ex,' Move On To The Next Viral Videos

'The Only Ex I Want Is - Extra Money'

Us With No Ex And No Next

Moving On Is Necessary

Yes, The Only Ex I Want!

Finally Found A Partner!

Anthem For MBBS Students

How To Add Trending Songs For Your Instagram Reels

Adding trending songs to your Instagram Reels is a great way to boost engagement and reach. Here’s how to do it:

Open Instagram and swipe right to access the Reels camera.

Tap the music icon on the left side of the screen.

In the music library, you’ll see a list of trending songs—you can also search for specific ones.

Select the song you want, then choose the exact part of the track you'd like to use.

Record your Reel or upload a video, and the song will automatically play with it.

Using popular audios helps your reels get discovered more easily, just make sure it fits your content style and messages.

