A 25-year-old pizza delivery driver heroically ran into a burning home engulfed in flames to save five siblings. The video of man's brave act got applauded by netizens, and it went viral on social media for every good reason. The viral clip shows how the man immediately pulled into the driveway and raced inside the house under fire to get an 18-year-old and four youngsters to safety. The person was identified as Nicholas Bostic. Madhya Pradesh: 'Heroic' Father Saves Three Drowning Kids From Kolar Floodwaters, Dies After Getting Swept Away.

Watch The Viral Video:

This absolute hero pizza delivery man ran straight into a burning house to rescue five kids who were trapped in there! 😮👏 pic.twitter.com/CSquRmRmiI — LADbible (@ladbible) July 20, 2022

