It’s Propose Day during Valentine’s Week 2023, and while some people are nervous about planning ways to properly ask out their crush or ask their partner for marriage, others are busy sharing memes for all days of the week of love. But a viral post can give a great idea to all those struggling to share their feelings during this time appropriately. A woman shared a post about how someone asked her out, which has gone viral on Twitter for the sheer creativity of the proposal. In the post, the woman shared screenshots of a playlist with songs describing how the man feels. Check out this genius idea here and see how people reacted to it. Happy Propose Day 2023 Romantic Messages: Wishes, Greetings, Thoughtful Quotes, Beautiful Sayings, GIF Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day.

Check Out The Viral Proposal Here

this is how he asked me to be his valentine <3 pic.twitter.com/CtJdP76gZW — Ms. Aniyah ✨ (@trin_glo) February 5, 2023

This Is How The Internet Reacted

This is so thoughtful 😌😊 — Barbara ⚢🎧📚 (@geekiedj) February 7, 2023

WOW

Apologized to my girl like this lol pic.twitter.com/Vx2zbdSLnh — Riser (@ijustbetalknsht) February 7, 2023

LOL

Can you drop the link? Some of us are lazy lovers. 🥺 — Zaha Hadidn't (@withBoma) February 6, 2023

Super Cute!

yo I would cry so hard cause this cute af — keiiidummyyyy😻 (@keiniaaaa) February 6, 2023

