The Pulitzer Prizes 2021 in journalism and the arts were announced on Friday, recognizing the best work over a year. Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing and Christo Buschek of BuzzFeed News have won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting.

The trio has been awarded for a series of clear and compelling stories that used satellite imagery and architectural expertise, as well as interviews with two dozen former prisoners, to identify a vast new infrastructure built by the Chinese government for the mass detention of Muslims.

Megha Rajagopalan shares a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat with her father showing his reaction after she won the Pulitzer Prizes 2021 in International Reporting.

Understated Indian dad reaction pic.twitter.com/bdE7I0Kaq2 — Megha Rajagopalan (@meghara) June 11, 2021

Here's the tweet by The Pulitzer Prizes:

