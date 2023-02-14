On the occasion of Pulwama Attack Anniversary, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack. Pattnaik shared a beautiful sand art work which he made for the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack as a tribute at Puri beach in Odisha. In his post, Pattnaik said, "Tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama!!" The sand art work had a text that read, "Salutes our martyrs of Pulwama attack." As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans had attained martyrdom in the 2019 Pulwama attack. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Valorous Heroes Who Died in 2019 Terror Strike, Says 'Their Courage Motivates Us to Build Strong and Developed India'.

Tribute to the Martyrs of Pulwama

