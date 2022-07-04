PV Sindhu is a true all-rounder and her recent Instagram reel proves that right! Two-time Olympics medallist was seen grooving on a remix of trending Western songs and her dance video won millions of hearts online as the video went viral on social media. In the reel, the star shuttler was tapping her feet to 'Head Shoulders Knees and Toes' song followed by the famous 'Gomi Gomi' song. Her awe-striking fitness is quite evident in black pants and blue shrug which she wore for the dance. She captioned her video as, "Whatever makes you feel happy, do that!" PV Sindhu Shares a Happy Picture With Allu Arjun From an Engagement Ceremony, Calls Him the ‘Stylish Star’

Check Out PV Sindhu Dancing in a Recent Instagram Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)