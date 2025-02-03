A viral video has captured a man calmly pulling a massive python from a canal despite the snake's aggressive movements. The video footage shows the man approaching the reptile with steady hands, skillfully dodging its strikes as he slowly extracts it from the water. His composed demeanour and precise actions have impressed viewers, showing his bravery and expertise in handling dangerous creatures. The video has since garnered widespread attention on social media. “How does he stay so calm? I’d be terrified!" one user commented. "This guy must be a professional. I wouldn’t trust myself to handle such a massive snake," another said. Uttar Pradesh: Massive Python Rescued From Car Bonnet in Prayagraj, Video Goes Viral.

Python Rescue Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vishal snake saver (@vishalsnakesaver)

