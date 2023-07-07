A tiny devotee of Lord Ganesha asked a very unique question. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a little boy who is dressed in a raincoat is seen standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol. As the mild rain shower graces, the child asks about Lord Ganesha's raincoat. The pure innocence of the child is reflected in the video wherein he asks an innocent question to his elders. "Tiny Devotee, Big Question! A kid enquiring about Ganpati Bappa’s raincoat [sic]," read the caption of the viral video. Tourists Chant Mantras of Lord Ganesha After Encountering Wild Elephant, What Happens Next Will Leave You Elated.

Tiny Devotee, Big Question! A kid enquiring about Ganpati Bappa’s raincoat 😍🥹 pic.twitter.com/kIzfQ3DWxP — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 6, 2023

That's pure devotion. As kid will grow, we will scare him with religion and he will lose the purest form of devotion he ever had. May bappa blesses the kid. 💜— Kitabwali (@theKitabwali) July 6, 2023

