A fisherman has made the catch of a lifetime with a rare blue lobster in Belfast Lough. According to marine biologists, the odds of spotting this blue lobster are around two million to one. Stuart Brown (28), an experienced skipper who has been fishing since he was 11, said that he could not believe his eyes when he found the lobster. Still, the size of the bright blue lobster was slightly below the allowed size, so after taking a few pictures, he had to release it back into the water. He was very excited after spotting the rare crustacean and hoped that if anyone else found the lobster, they would also return it back to the water. Take a look at this rare creature here. Giant Devil Fish! US Fisherman Catches Monster Wolf Fish, Gives It a Lobster and Throws It Back into The Ocean in Viral Video.

Check Out The Bright Blue Lobster Here

