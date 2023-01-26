On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to social media to share his artwork and wish countrymen on 74th Republic Day. Pattnaik shared a sand artwork video which showed the map of India with the message, "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat". He shared another sand artwork which he made at Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork wished a "Happy RepublicDay" to all with the message "I love my India". Republic Day Parade 2023: Egyptian Armed Forces March on Kartavya Path for the First Time During R-Day Celebrations in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

Watch Video:

See Pics:

Wishing all a Happy #RepublicDay 🇮🇳. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/DkSJ9UmM6A — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2023

My Installation Sand Art at Puri Beach

Greetings on the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6VQIiN9Uok — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2023

