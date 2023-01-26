On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces were seen marching on the Kartavya Path for the first time. The contingent led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy were seen marching at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Republic Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Leads Nation in Celebrating Gantantra Diwas, National Anthem and 21-Gun Salute Presented (See Pics and Video).

See Pics:

Delhi | Marching on the Kartavya Path for the first time is the combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces. The contingent is being led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/0EBm2QOAOw — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Watch Egyptian Armed Forces' March at Kartavya Path

Marching down the #KartavyaPath for the first time is the combined Band & Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces The contingent consists of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces#RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/qm2WOKybUH — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2023

