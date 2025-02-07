Rose Day marks the start of the exciting and fun-filled Valentine Week. Every year, Rose Day is celebrated on February 7. Rose Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 7. Rose Day is a wonderful celebration where people, especially couples and lovers, gift each other beautiful roses, floral arrangements, and bouquets to express their love for one another. But it is not just couples; even friends and family members gift each other roses to express their affection and admiration. Each rose colour has a special meaning, with red meaning passion or love, yellow symbolising friendship, orange symbolising energy, and white meaning purity. On this day, people not only share roses but also express their thoughts and emotions with heartfelt messages. To celebrate the day and kick off the Valentine Week celebrations, netizens took to social media to share Rose Day 2025 wishes, greetings, images, quotes, wallpapers, and messages. Rose Day 2025 Date in Valentine Week: Know the Significance, Celebrations and All About the Day That Marks the Beginning of the Week of Love.

Rose Day Wishes

Happy rose day mitron 💛 pic.twitter.com/FeOPJj5cml — Krishna Maheshwari (@krishnaeyee) February 7, 2025

Rose Day Greetings

Wishing a blooming beautiful Rose Day to all the lovely people out there! May your day be filled with love, happiness, and the sweetness of fresh roses 🌹 #RoseDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MS5IYdnoq6 — Røvēr (@honeylover06) February 7, 2025

Rose Day Images

Rose Day Messages

Rose Day Wallpapers

7th Feb, ROSE DAY is the beginning day of valentines week. Love is just the beginning of all your happiness that gives u strength. So that Express your love with your loved one by giving a beautiful Red Rose Today#RoseDay🌹🥀🌷#ValentineWeekSpecial🎊💞🎊 #SpreadLove❤️😍🕺💃💜 pic.twitter.com/NCPIanxqRh — VIJAY KUMAR CHIRUTHA 🐅 (@vkChirutha) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)