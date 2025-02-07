Valentine’s Day 2025 is here, bringing with it an air of romance, affection, and heartfelt expressions. Valentine’s Day is dedicated to celebrating love in all its forms—whether it’s romantic relationships, deep friendships, or the simple joy of caring for others. Ahead of the big day, i.e. the Valentine’s Day, there are several important days that that mark the beginning of Valentine's Week leading up to Valentine's Day on February 14. Rose Day is the first day of the Valentine's Week. Rose Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 7. On this day, people express their feelings by giving roses to their loved ones, friends, even colleagues to express their love and affection. Rose Day 2025: Red, Purple, Black and More, Meaning and Significance of 8 Rose Colours To Know Before You Gift Flower Bouquets

Rose Day sets the tone for the week, allowing people to share their emotions through the timeless beauty of roses. Each colour of the rose carries a specific meaning and emotion! Red roses symbolise love and romance, yellow roses represent friendship and joy, pink roses convey admiration and gratitude, and white roses stand for purity and peace. In this article, let’s know more about Rose Day 2025 date and the significance of the special day awaited by couples! Rose Day 2024 Wishes and Valentine's Day Greetings in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the First Day of Valentine Week

Rose Day 2025 Date in Valentine Week

Rose Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 7.

Rose Day Significance

Rose Day in Valentine’s Week sets up the mood for the week-long celebration of the joyful and much-awaited time of the year. Each day of Valentine’s Week has a special meaning that holds great significance for couples and lovers around the world. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, and Hug Day — and then finally -Valentine’s Day!

A red rose is the most iconic flower known for its association with love. On Rose Day, people give different coloured roses to the ones they love to express their love and care. If you are shy and are unable to express your feelings, a rose can help perfectly convey your love and emotions! Happy Rose Day 2025 to all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).