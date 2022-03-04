In between the Ukraine-Russia crises, Apple Inc. announced that the company would no longer sell its products in Russia. In retaliation to the decision, a Russian man destroyed his Apple iPad by breaking its screen with a hammer. In the video, the 30-year-old man says in Russian, "That's our response to your sanctions". The viral video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on the microblogging website, Twitter. Video of Elderly Russian Man Reprimanding Russian Soldiers in Melitopol For Attacking Ukraine Goes Viral; Watch.

Watch The Viral Clip, Here:

More fallout from Apple's decision to stop selling its products in Russia "Here's our response to American sanctions! We don't fear you! We'll live without your nice 'pretty' things!" pic.twitter.com/MDFzSqAyva — Francis Scarr (@francska1) March 2, 2022

