Same-sex couple and New York-based influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik have ended their relationship of over five years. The couple took to Instagram and announced their decisions through their profiles on the photo and video-sharing app. In her statement, Sufi Malik said that she cheated on Anjali Chakra a few weeks before their wedding. She also expressed regret and sought forgiveness. On the other hand, Anjali Chakra also released a statement and requested people to not show any negativity towards Malik. Chakra said they decided to call off their wedding and end their relationship "due to infidelity committed by Sufi". Anjali Chakra and Sundas Malik’s TikTok Video Is Reinstated Following Backlash by the Hindu-Muslim Lesbian Couple.

Read Sufi Malik's Statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufi Malik (@sufi.sun)

Here's What Anjali Chakra Said:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali (@anjalichakra)

