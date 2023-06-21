In a video going viral on social media, a seagull captured and devoured a squirrel. This incident is confusing the netizens as seagulls mostly feed on marine wildlife, including fish. It tries to swallow the squirrel for the entire two minutes, but even after it takes off, some of the tail still protrudes from its mouth. A user shared the video on Twitter with a caption, "The primary food for seagulls is fish. Yet, they also prey on terrestrial arthropods and invertebrates, reptiles, amphibians, and small rodents. Including squirrels [sic]". Black Bear Cub Swimming on Florida Beach in Viral Video: Watch 'Unusual' Sighting As Adorable Bear Joins Beachgoers for a Cool Swim!.

Watch Vidoe of a Seagull Eating a Squirrel:

The primary food for seagulls is fish. Yet, they also prey on terrestrial arthropods and invertebrates, reptiles, amphibians, and small rodents. Including squirrels [read more: https://t.co/GB4UGbEawb] [📹 https://t.co/yEmjapvjwz]pic.twitter.com/ixQtTPeozP — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 20, 2023

