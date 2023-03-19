First female celebrity to cross 400 million followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez shared a heartfelt appreciation post. The 30-year-old songstress shared a bunch of photos with her fans from over the years along with the caption, "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you", followed by a white heart. Selena's latest achievement comes amidst the ongoing Hailey Bieber drama. Meanwhile, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, with over 550 million followers. He is trailed by Argentine world-cup-winning footballer Lionel Messi with 442 million followers, while Selena Gomez takes the third spot in this overall list.

Selena Gomez Dedicates Latest IG Post to Her Fans Worldwide!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

