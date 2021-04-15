Shubho Noboborsho Wishes Take Over Twitter

Happy Bengali New Year

Bangla New Year 1428 Messages

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021

Poila Baisakh Greetings Flood Twitter Timeline

It's Bangla New Year 1428

More Happy New Year Wishes on Pohela Boishakh

Shubho Noboborsho!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)