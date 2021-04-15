Shubho Noboborsho Wishes Take Over Twitter

Happy Bengali New year 1428 to all my Bengali friends... #PohelaBoishakh pic.twitter.com/lKgPACCZSt — Bhaskar Ghoshal (@Bhaskarghoshal) April 15, 2021

Happy Bengali New Year

Bangla New Year 1428 Messages

Happy Bengali new year!!! #PohelaBoishakh 🎉🎊 — Priyanka Ghosh, DO (@PGhoshDO) April 14, 2021

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2021

Nobo borsher subhecha . A different celebration of Pohela Boishak this year. During lock down for Covid19. Even first day of Ramadan. After Ifter Panta Elish not bad at all .#PohelaBoishakh #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/4lf4AnhAUE — Sayfur Rahman Faysol (@FaysolSayfur) April 14, 2021

Poila Baisakh Greetings Flood Twitter Timeline

It's Bangla New Year 1428

More Happy New Year Wishes on Pohela Boishakh

To everyone celebrating Bengali New Year we wish you Shubho Noboborsho! #BengaliNewYear #PohelaBoishakh — Boundary Estate Fun Palace (@BoundaryFunPal) April 14, 2021

Shubho Noboborsho!

It's Bangla New year শুভ নববর্ষ happy new year 🎉 May this year be full of happiness for you ❤️🤍❤️ #pohelaboishakh pic.twitter.com/5VPucAd8Xd — ᴮᴱCheetah₇🎐 (@euphoricchi) April 14, 2021

