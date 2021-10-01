Born on October 1, 1928, it is the 93rd birth anniversary of Sivaji Ganesan on Friday. Search engine giant Google paid fitting tribute to V. Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy, better known by his stage name Sivaji Ganesan with a creative doodle. Also popularly known as Nadigar Thilagam, his Tamil nickname, Sivaji Ganesan, was one of India’s first method actors and widely considered among the nation’s most influential actors of all time. He passed away in the year 2001 on July 21.

Here's a Look at Sivaji Ganesan Google Doodle

And That's How People Reacted to The Lovely Gesture by Search Engine Giant

