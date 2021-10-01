Born on October 1, 1928, it is the 93rd birth anniversary of Sivaji Ganesan on Friday. Search engine giant Google paid fitting tribute to V. Chinnaiya Manrayar Ganesamoorthy, better known by his stage name Sivaji Ganesan with a creative doodle. Also popularly known as Nadigar Thilagam, his Tamil nickname, Sivaji Ganesan, was one of India’s first method actors and widely considered among the nation’s most influential actors of all time. He passed away in the year 2001 on July 21.

Here's a Look at Sivaji Ganesan Google Doodle

🎥 One of India's 1st method actors 🏆 1st Indian to win Best Actor at an international film festival 🎬 300+ films Sivaji Ganesan earned the reputation as one of Indian cinema's top entertainers 🇮🇳#GoogleDoodle 🎨 by guest artist Noopur Choksi→ https://t.co/atoBCcIDCy pic.twitter.com/Q3VPxuX9h6 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) October 1, 2021

And That's How People Reacted to The Lovely Gesture by Search Engine Giant

Thank you @GoogleIndia for honoring Late Nadigar Thilagam #SivajiGanesan on his Birth anniversary.. pic.twitter.com/TFqBpOSZHc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2021

Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!😍 Love him and miss him more every year!❤️🙏 https://t.co/jq7WkUsBCw pic.twitter.com/A1aczdPEPl — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 30, 2021

Delighted to see #Googledoodle honouring the legendary #NadigarThilagam #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd Birthday Anniversary today. Long live the glory of #SivajiGanesan sir 🙏✍️ pic.twitter.com/TREgxuIqC4 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) October 1, 2021

