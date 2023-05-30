One should not mess with giant reptiles; this video is the reason why. In a clip shared by @jayprehistoric pets on Instagram, a man called Jay Brewer is seen counting the eggs of a giant python. However, he is seen counting them in the presence of the python, who tries to attack it after some time. The man is luckily able to save himself through quick action. "My giant mama reticulated python was going for the very front of my face! [sic]," Jay wrote in the caption of the post. Video of Child Fearlessly Playing With Giant Python Shocks Internet (Watch).

Watch the Python Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

