Snoopy, a member of dog squad at the Delhi Airport retired on June 29, 2021 after completing 10 years of service. She was a specialist in carrying out explosives' detection on the cabin of aircraft due to her small size:

'Snoopy', a member of the dog squad at Delhi Airport, retired on 29th June 2021 after completing 10 years of service. She was a specialist in carrying out explosives' detection on the cabin of aircraft due to her small size: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official pic.twitter.com/huxP7bvyLh — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)