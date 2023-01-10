After a billboard collaboration between Blinkit and Zomato went viral on social media, a social activist's heartening take on the same is winning hearts online. Social activist Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen standing in middle of the road with placards reading, "Thand lagegi, Kambal denge", "Khana mangoge, Langar denge". Interestingly, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia is seen standing with the placards against the backdrop of Blinkit and Zomato's billboard. He shared the video with a hashtag that read, "#SinghWithASign". "Be it war struck areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanaks langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender and creed! The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket- since the 14th century!" Ahluwalia captioned his post. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 4.5 million views. ‘Mangoge Denge’ Meme Template Goes Viral After Blinkit and Zomato’s Billboard Wordplay, Mumbai Police, ColorsTV and Others Join the Fun Ride!

Check Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia's Post:

