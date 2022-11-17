A hiker named Chris Randall managed to capture an eerie weather phenomenon that will give you some real creeps. The viral video shows a ghostly figure walking in mist mountains in the Lake District. The 45-year-old man spotted the spooky Brocken Spectre, which can appear on a misty day when the sun is behind a person. The clip showing the mysterious human-like figure walking like a human is a nightmare fuel. Reportedly, Chris was camping alone on Red Pike near Wasdale Head in Cumbria when he saw the supernatural spectacle. Real Ghost Caught on Camera? Mysterious Pale Lanky Figure In This Creepy Viral Video Leaves Paranormal Enthusiasts Puzzled.

Hiker Captures Creepy Brocken Spectre!

My first Brocken Spectre. Creepy to see it out the corner of my eye and think it was someone else moving pic.twitter.com/j38PhwGZqE — Chris Randall (@ultrapeakschris) November 13, 2022

