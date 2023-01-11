A Lincolnshire artist Simon Le Boggit made a unique miniature sculpture of Stonehenge from his own kidney stones harvested over several years. Yes, you read that right! The UK-based man created the unusual artwork at an exhibition organised by the arts charity Outside In. The picture showing the unique interpretation of England's famous monument went viral on social media. The touring exhibition, entitled "Humanity", features the creation of 80 artists and examines the theme of what it signifies to be human. Painting with Real Blood! Philippine Artist Elito Circa Uses Blood of His Veins to Create Art; See Pictures.

Sculpture Of Stonehenge Made From Kidney Stones!

Thank you, @CaroWallis ! Indeed a SECOND kidney-stone-henge in the world, this one made by Simon Le Boggit. I would have guessed there would only ever be one but I should know better. The urge to create Stonehenges out of any material is universal! #Stonehenge https://t.co/LxluAD4ynB pic.twitter.com/5KJyGeAesG — 🌞 Clonehenge 🌙 (@Clonehenge) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)