A video going viral on social media shows animal rights activists protesting outside a bar in California's San Diego bar for holding goldfish races. The viral clip shows activists telling bargoers to "Stop Blowing Fish". In the video, animal rights activists can be seen protesting outside a local bar in San Diego as the bar hosts fish races inside the premises. Speaking about the fish races, "Austin" a local fish racing champion, said, "I just like fish racing. Everyone is having a great time and the fish don't seem to mind at all." An X user who shared a video of the protest said that the protest was organized by vegan activist Justice Owens who also launched a campaign, demanding the bar stop the fish races. Fighter Jet Crash Caught on Camera in California: US Navy EA-18G Growler Fighter Jet Crashes Into San Diego Harbour, 2 Pilots Eject Safely (Watch Video).

Activists Protest Outside Bar Over Fish Races

NEW: Animal rights activists protest outside of a San Diego bar for holding goldfish races, tells the bar goers to “Stop Blowing Fish.” They’ll literally protest anything lmao. The protesters were stationed outside a local bar which is known in the area for holding the fish… pic.twitter.com/p76sRZfaZk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

