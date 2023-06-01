The Season 4 finale of the HBO series Succession that aired on May 28 left fans reeling. However, the Succession cast is definitely having a ball behind the scenes. A video of the cast jamming to Weezer’s Say It Ain't So has gone viral on social media. Cast members, including stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, can be seen singing along in the short video. The beer bottles and wine glasses on the table explain their mood and enthusiasm. Fans are spinning over the video. “This Should be our national anthem, [sic]”, one of them joked, while another stated, “I’m going to miss them so much [sic]”. Weezer also joined in on the action, reposting the video and tweeting, "Succession is over Say It Ain't So! [sic]". Succession Season 4 Ending Explained: Who Won the Battle for Waystar Royco CEO Post? Decoding Finale of Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook's HBO Series (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch Succession Cast Singing Together:

🎥 | The Succession cast singing together 🥹 pic.twitter.com/u9JBf6qPDB — best of sarah snook (@bestofsnook) May 29, 2023

Weezer’s Tweet on the Succession Cast Singing ‘Say It Ain’t So’

