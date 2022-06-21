Tuesday, 21 June will be marked as that time of the year again when some countries enjoy the longest day of the year. The occasion is celebrated as a Summer Solstice when the Earth's tilt is maximum from the Sun. Summer Solstice 2022 is set to occur at 5.14 am EDT which is 2.44 pm as per IST, in the northern hemisphere. To welcome warmer days, Twitterati shared magnificent photos of sunrise from the Stonehedge, messages, wishes and quotes. Summer Solstice 2022 Date & Time: When is The Longest Day of The Year? Know Midsummer Traditions, Facts, Significance And Everything About The Event.

On the #summersolstice (21 June) at #Stonehenge, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone in the north-east - a single large block of sarsen stone standing outside the entrance to the circle - & its first rays shine into the heart of Stonehenge. A perfect sunrise. #MythologyMonday pic.twitter.com/wuASa1yZiW — Maude Frome (@frome_maude) June 20, 2022

the longest day of the year when the sun just won't disappear it's a time to feel the warmth of a season just arrived where a lovely scene transforms from what spring has left behind...#SummerSolstice #richie pic.twitter.com/VGXJZfC2Wk — Richie Cho (@chorichie) June 21, 2022

