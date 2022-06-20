The astronomical summer solstice begins when the Earth's axis of rotation is tilted about 23.4 degrees relative to Earth's orbit around the Sun. As per our planet's orbit, the northern and southern hemispheres alternatively receive the Sun's light and warmth every six months. This year's June solstice will be the longest day when the North Pole tilts closest to the Sun. The planet's position will make it appear at its highest point in the sky this year. Hence, in the northern hemisphere, the Summer Solstice 2022 will mark the beginning of the summer season. Likewise, in the southern hemisphere, the June solstice marks the starting of astronomical winter and is the shortest day of the year. Let's get to learn about when will we witness this year's midsummer and what are the traditions and facts associated with the longest day of the year. Summer Solstice 2022: Interesting Midsummer Facts You May Not Have Known About The Longest Day of The Year.

Summer Solstice 2022 Date And Time

Since prehistory, the midsummer has been seen as a crucial time of year in many cultures and is marked by festivals and rituals. Summer Solstice 2022 will occur on Tuesday, June 21 and will be observed as the return of brighter evenings. In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice will occur at 5:14 am EDT, i.e. 2.44 pm IST.

Summer Solstice Traditions & Significance

People for ages believe that the megalithic Stonehedge structure in England lines up with the rising Sun on the day of estival solstice. Many cultures have found unique ways to mark the summer solstice. Families in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland celebrate the longest day by midnight festivities. In Sweden, people perform traditional ring dances, pick up flowers at the break of the day and make wreaths to hang on maypoles. According to some websites, the summer solstice celebrated the Earth, femininity, and the 'yin' forces in ancient China. Moreover, homes are lit up and adorned with violets and vanilla flowers to welcome warmer days.

