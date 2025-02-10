Swiggy Instamart reportedly experienced a technical glitch which resulted in users to receive discount coupons ranging from INR 4,000 to INR 5,00,000 in “free cash”. The Swiggy Instamart glitch was revealed by a Reddit user, who posted screenshots of the incident in the r/India subreddit. According to the user, people unexpectedly received large amounts of free cash, which they used to place orders through the app. Some orders were successfully delivered, but shortly afterwards, affected users reportedly received calls from Swiggy. The company allegedly informed them of the glitch and requested that they return the items. The post, with the title “Someone is definitely losing their job at Swiggy”, quickly gained attention about the incident. Zomato Renamed As Eternal: Deepinder Goyal’s Food Delivery Platform To Trade As ‘Eternal’ on Stock Exchanges.

Swiggy Instamart Glitch?

