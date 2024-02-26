In Telangana's Banjara Hills, a traffic home guard was reportedly assaulted by a woman driving a Jaguar on Saturday, February 24, as captured in a widely circulated video. The altercation occurred when the officer stopped the woman, driving her Jaguar in the wrong direction. Despite attempts to intervene, the woman continued her hostile behaviour and verbally abused the home guard. The situation escalated as she physically assaulted the officer, tearing his clothes and seizing his phone. A case was registered after the incident, and investigations are ongoing at the Traffic Home Guard Banjarahills Police Station. Telangana Hit-And-Run Video: Speeding BMW Rams Into GHMC Employee's Bike After Losing Control in Hyderabad; Terrifying CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Woman Attacks Traffic Home Guard

A traffic home guard was allegedly assaulted by a woman in #Telangana's #BanjaraHills while on duty here on Saturday, February 24. The incident was captured on camera and widely shared on social media platforms. According to reports, the woman was stopped by the traffic officer… pic.twitter.com/JuayfrSeSJ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 26, 2024

