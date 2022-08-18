As children, everyone has been through a moment when they felt like taking the revenge from an animal that tried to attack them. Well, it's a tit for tat now! Recently, an incident was reported in Bingol, Turkey where a 2-year-old girl was gripped by a snake that bit her on the lips. She retaliated by biting the serpent that bit her which led to the animal's death later. Her instant reaction led to the neighbours running to rescue her from the reptile only to find out that it died on the spot. Endangered Red Panda Born in England's Paradise Wildlife Park, Watch Video of 'Little Red' Bringing a Ray of Hope!

Check Out How The 2-Year-Old Girl Reacted On Being Bit By a Snake:

Authorities say a 2-year-old girl in Turkey apparently got the ultimate revenge on a snake that bit her on the lip.https://t.co/kCag8bIXwc — 6 News (@WJACTV) August 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)