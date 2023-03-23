Google Doodle celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Italian-Argentine physician Julieta Lanteri on Wednesday (March 22). She was the first woman who voted in South America. She passed away at the age of 58 in the year 1932. PK Rosy Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Honours Actress Who First Played Female Lead in Malayalam Cinema.

Google Doodle Celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Julieta Lanteri

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 150th birthday of Julieta Lanteri, an Italian Argentine physician who became the first woman to vote in South America 🗳 Learn more about her inspiring life here → https://t.co/MiGPBOAaNj pic.twitter.com/cguLtIDGtK — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 23, 2023

