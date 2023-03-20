Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday (March 18) shared a video of two bulls fighting on the road. Is he hinting towards the newly formed Maharashtra Government, which locked horns lately over Shiv Sena members joining BJP? Or is it about the autocratic rule of the centre and multi-states parties -- the double engine ki sarke? Well, Mr Yadav left it to us to perceive. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Turncoat Who Joined BJP Attacked, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP's Tussle

डबल इंजन के राज में ‘डबल साँड़’ की लड़ाई जैसे भाजपाई खटपट खुलकर सड़क पर आई pic.twitter.com/k9m4FJU4gC — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)