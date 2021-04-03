A UK-based ticket holder in the Euromillions Draw just became the fifth-biggest ever National Lottery winner after winning Friday's £122million EuroMillions Jackpot! The super lucky numbers were 21, 47, 04, 40 and 34 and it comes a year after Ryan Hoyle won £58,366,487 in the Lottery.

UK Ticket Number Wins Friday's Jackpot Prize of £122 Million in the Euromillions Draw.

