A video of a Pakistani street vendor hailed as Donald Trump's lookalike has taken social media by storm ahead of the former U.S. President’s upcoming inauguration. Known for his uncanny resemblance to Trump, the vendor, already a popular figure, is gaining newfound attention for his melodious voice as he sells pudding in a bustling Pakistani market. This viral sensation highlights the power of social media to bring global attention to local personalities, blending humour and curiosity as netizens marvel at this unique doppelganger. Donald Trump Swearing-In Ceremony: US President-Elect Announces Inauguration Ceremony Moved Inside Capitol Rotunda Due to Severe Windchill.

Donald Trump’s Lookalike Selling Pudding in Pakistan Goes Viral Again

