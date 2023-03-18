A group of men from Hindu Mahasabha marched on the streets of Laxminagar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. They were raising slogans asking for a revocation of the minority status of Muslims and declaring India a Hindu nation. The video is doing rounds on the Internet. Pakistan: Members of Hindu Community To Protest Forced Conversion, Abductions and Marriages of Minors.

Hindu Mahasabha Rally in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

