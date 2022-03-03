Band, Baaja but where is the Baaraat? A wedding procession has taken the internet by storm. A viral clip re-surfaced on Twitter shows a socially inactive groom on a horse who was accompanied by just three wedding band people. It is not known where the video is from, but netizens' comments are mixed with sympathy and laughter. Viral Video: Bride's Ex Gatecrashes Wedding in UP After Rejection, Applies Sindoor in Front of Groom.

Watch The Viral Video, Here:

An introvert getting married pic.twitter.com/hf57CzYfYx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)