Video of forest officials in Coorg rescuing an elephant stuck in a muddy ditch goes viral. The elephant was stuck when the forest officials were rescued. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah posted the video on Twitter on Wednesday. Netizen laud the officials.

Video of Elephant Being Rescued From a Muddy Ditch in Coorg. Watch:

Saidpur Coorg. God bless them pic.twitter.com/T9ox9jhpmf — satish shah (@sats45) May 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)