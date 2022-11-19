A video of a man carrying nine children on the same bicycle has been doing the rounds on the internet. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Jaiky Yadav and has 150k views. The viral video shows that while three kids were sitting at the back, one of them stood on top of the others at the back and held the man's shoulders. Two of the children were in front and one was sitting directly on top of the wheel. The man even carried two children in his arms while riding the bicycle. It is not known when and where the video was shot. Netizens shared a plethora of reactions in the comments. Viral Video: School Students Made to Climb Roof to Fill Water Tank in UP’s Amethi

Watch Viral Video:

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

Here’s How People Reacted:

"पूरा जिला लेके जा रहे हो यार!" — Bikram Singh (@bikramsamvad) November 17, 2022

इससे यही पूर्वानुमान लगया जा सकता है कि 7B से 8B का अचीवमेंट पाने में जो इतना वक़्त(11 साल) लगा है वो आगे इतना वक़्त नही लगेगा ..मतलब इससे कम समय मे ही 8B से 9B हो जाएगा,लगभग 4-5 साल में ही..!!🥳🥳😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rpg5jXKTAn — SUDHANSHU BHAGAT🇮🇳 (@sudhanshuWrite_) November 16, 2022

