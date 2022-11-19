A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi where two students can be seen on the roof of a district school filling the water tank. The video also shows that there was no support of a ladder to help the kids climb up the roof. The viral video shows two students on roof of a district school as they go on to fill the water tank. The video also shows a man who is giving the students a bucket of water as the student collects it by lowering himself down while also stopping himself falling. After getting the bucket of water, the kid passes it to another as he goes on to fill the water tank installed on top of the roof of the school building. The school is reported to be Islampur Primary School of Bhadar district in Amethi. Bank Slip With 'Tula Rashi' Written in Amount Column Deposited in Indian Bank's Moradabad Branch, Viral Photo Leaves Internet in Splits

Watch Viral Video:

अमेठी में शिक्षक कर रहे बच्चो के साथ खिलवाड़,बच्चों को बिना सीढ़ी के चढ़ाया गया छत पर भरवाया गया टंकी में पानी। भादर ब्लाक के नगरडीह ग्रामपंचायत स्थित इस्लामपुर बड़ा प्राथमिक विद्यालय का मामला pic.twitter.com/xmNe7tp79C — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)