Alligators have such a scary frame and most of us would fear them to death! But an old video from Reptile Zoo may just change your mind. It shows a handler giving scratches to a pair of alligators. And the two are thoroughly enjoying this. With their mouths open, these two have a smile on their faces, far different from how dangerous they could be otherwise. The two gators rest on a window with their protruding mouths ahead to receive the scratches. The video is too cute to be missed. Crocodile Tries To Bite Zookeeper’s Head Off During Live Performance, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Alligators Enjoying a Good Scratch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo)

