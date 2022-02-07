An innovative couple from Tamil Nadu fused traditions and technology together and hosted a virtual wedding reception. Couple Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy tied the knot in metaverse that too in Hogwarts theme. A start-up called TardiVerse worked for a month to create the metaverse where the reception was hosted. Along with avatars of the guests and the couple, an avatar of the bride's late father was also created. Tamil Nadu Couple Will Tie Knot In Metaverse, Reception Will Take Place in Virtual Quarter of Hogwarts Castle.

Take A Look At The Virtual Wedding, Here:

Metaverse Wedding Reception

