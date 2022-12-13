People admittedly do weird and sometimes unimaginable things for fun. One such video has gone viral on social media that shows a man dressed up as a crocodile lying next to a real crocodile while teasing the reptile. In the clip, the man can be seen taking out his hand to touch the crocodile, who thankfully didn’t respond much. Internet users are shocked after looking at this video and feel that something like this can turn out to be very risky. Check out this video below. Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Panic Grips Locals After Viral Video Surfaces.

Video of Man Dresses Up As A Crocodile

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)